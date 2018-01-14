Jason Roy struck England's highest ever one-day international score as the tourists ended their long wait for a win in Australia with victory in the first ODI in Melbourne.

Roy survived being given out and several close calls before eventually being caught for 180 to help guide his side to a five-wicket success to kick-off the five-match series in winning fashion.

The Surrey opener put on 221 with Joe Root, who struck a stubborn 91 not out as England chased the highest score to win a 50-over match at the MCG to finish on 308 for 5.

Australia were powerless to prevent England strolling to victory with seven balls remaining and will reflect upon their innings with the bat being the key to their demise.

Aaron Finch struck his ninth one-day hundred and Marcus Stoinis hit 60 as the hosts ended on 304 for 8.

Liam Plunkett marked his first appearance on the tour by ending as the pick of the England bowlers with three for 71 but the control exerted by Moeen Ali and Mark Wood - who took the crucial wicket of David Warner in the second over - helped restrict Australia.

A blistering start from Roy in the opening power play was curbed by the loss of Jonny Bairstow [14] and Alex Hales [4] in successive overs as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins repeated their success from the Test series.

Coming together at 60 for 2, Roy continued the onslaught as Root dug in. But with England ahead of the rate both men were able to sit in and soak up the Australia pressure.

Adam Zampa thought he had the breakthrough when he had Roy given out lbw on 91, but the on field decision was overturned on review.

Roy responded the only way he knows how with a six down the ground before going to his century - but he wasn't done there.

The records quickly tumbled for Roy - the highest score against Australia in ODIs, the biggest at the MCG and then the best for England, surpassing Hales' 171 against Pakistan in 2016.

A slower ball bouncer from Starc eventually saw Roy dismissed but it did little to delay the England victory - despite Eoin Morgan being dismissed for just one and Joe Buttler for four - with Moeen Ali [5 not out] hitting the winning runs to complete a comfortable win.