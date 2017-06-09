Following the record-breaking number of women who were elected to parliament in 2015, that figure has been beaten again.

In the last parliament, 191 women were voted in, which became 196 after various by-elections, but this time around a total of 201 women look set to enter the House of Commons.

Amber Rudd is thought the be the candidate who took the number to 192, surpassing the 2015 election night figure. She managed to defend her Hastings and Rye seat after a strong Labour challenge.

Green MP Caroline Lucas is thought to have been the woman who took the tally to 201 after holding her seat in Brighton Pavilion.

Several other diversity milestones were also reached when Labour's Preet Kaur Gill won the Birmingham Edgbaston seat, becoming the first female Sikh MP. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi became the first turban-wearing Sikh MP when he won for Labour in Slough.

It took until 2015 for the total number of female MPs ever to surpass the number of male MPs in a single parliament, which was 454.

The very first woman elected was back in 1918, however Constance Markievicz didn't take her seat as she was a member of Sinn Fein.

The first sitting female MP was Conservative Nancy Astor, after winning the 1919 Plymouth Sutton by-election.