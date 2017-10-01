Red Bull's Max Verstappen came through with a commanding display to beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in a closely contested 2017 Formula 1 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix on Sunday (1 October). His teammate Daniel Ricciardo came third, narrowly beating Sebastian Vettel in fourth, with the Ferrari driver having started from the back of the grid.

The race started off with Kimi Raikkonen failing to make the start owing to an unfortunate technical problem allowing F1 leader Hamilton to move forward in the race for the championship. However, Verstappen had other ideas as he overtook a quick-paced Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes, who had started strongly, and then set his sights on Hamilton, overtaking him in Lap 4.

With Verstappen all but safe, the fight was for Ricciardo to finish in pole as he beat Bottas but was put under tremendous pressure by back-row starter Vettel late in the race, who drove superbly. Vettel tried and managed to get close enough to put the pressure on Ricciardo in Turn 1 on the 49th lap, but the Red Bull man managed to keep himself at bay to hold on. That proved to be the end for Vettel as his tyres gave away and from only 0.5s the gap extended to 14.8s by the end.

Verstappen, who had celebrated his 20th birthday on Saturday, threw caution to the winds, as Mercedes were flummoxed by Red Bull's searing pace. Hamilton finished the race almost 13 seconds behind the Dutchman, as team mate Bottas ended in the fifth place behind Vettel. This was only his second F1 win in his career and it kept Red Bull in a solid third spot in the constructor's championship.

Force India's Sergio Perez finished sixth, a shade above McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne, who managed to match his best F1 result by finishing in seventh. Lance Stroll came trumps over Williams team mate Felipe Massa as he finished eighth with the latter ending the race in the ninth spot. Force India's Esteban Ocon completed the top 10. The result means that Hamilton extends his lead in the championship over Vettel from an overwhelming 28 to 34 points with only five races remaining.

In bizarre scenes after the race, Vettel and Stroll crashed into each other after the chequered flag, with the Ferrari coming worse off in the collision. The incident is being minutely investigated, as Vettel hitched a ride back to the pit in what was another forgettable day for the Spaniard.