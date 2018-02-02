Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed once again and will now be released for PS4 and Xbox One on Friday 26 October. The game was originally slated for release in 2017, then delayed last year until 'Spring 2018'.

This latest delay is somewhat inevitable, but with a firm release date in place October would appear to be when the anticipated western is finally released. Rockstar Games confirmed the news yesterday (1 February).

"We apologise to everyone disappointed by this delay," a post on the Rockstar newswire read. "While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish.

"We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it."

To ease the pain, Rockstar released a selection of new screenshots from the open world game, offering our best look yet at the game in its current state and at its protagonist, Van der Linde Gang member Arthur Morgan.

While the game's most recent trailer is comprised on in-engine footage, Rockstar has yet to show off gameplay footage from the follow-up to 2010 classic Red Dead Redemption.

The sequel (which appears to be a prequel story-wise) is Rockstar's first game since the original release of Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013 on Xbox 360 and PS3. Versions followed for current gen consoles a year later, then a PC version in 2015.

Since, the focus for Rockstar has been the enormously popular GTA Online, which has been an enormous money-spinner for the studio and its parent company Take Two Interactive.

"An epic tale of life in America's unforgiving heartland, the game's vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience," an official synopsis reads.