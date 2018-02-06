New features and gameplay modes in Rockstar Games' upcoming open world western Red Dead Redemption 2 may have been revealed by development notes that detail a first-person mode, online Battle Royale mode and much more.

The documents, which date back to August 2017 at the latest, were sent to Trusted Reviews. The publication chose to divulge the information after official screenshots released last week lined up with details of the internal memo.

According to the leaked information, Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode will build on the immense success of GTA Online and include a Battle Royale mode.

The term Battle Royale means a lot more in the video game industry now than it did a year ago, given the runaway success of PC and now Xbox hit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

It's unclear however, if such a mode in Red Dead would function the same way.

Other online modes in the documents include 'Revive and Survive' – in which two teams compete and players have a limited amount of time to revive their teammates – and 'Money Grab' in which teams fight over bags of money.

It also seems that Red Dead Redemption Online will function in much the same way as GTA Online, with players able to roam the single player game's open world then select the smaller-scale modes they wish to play.

Rewards will be offered to players for completing certain tasks, and overall the online world of Red Dead is described as being more in-depth than GTA's, with NPCs that decorate their storefronts and pack their wares away at night.

A companion app is also mentioned, which the documents state will include a "poker minigame of sorts" alongside social elements.

The report details the basic gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2's single-player, which includes and builds-upon many familiar elements from the 2010 game, including trains operating around the map, basic vehicles (handcarts, horse-drawn carriages) and the slow-motion eagle-eye mode used in gun fights.

Also detailed is a first person mode akin to that introduced in GTA 5's PS4 and Xbox One versions in 2015. The alternate point of view will be available in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Trusted Reviews' report includes many more details. You can read it here. It should be said however that given the nature of video game development, the details contained in the documents may not turn into tangible elements of the final game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set for release on 26 October for PS4 and Xbox One.