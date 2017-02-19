US President Donald Trump has announced a replacement for ObamaCare will be coming "in a couple of weeks".

During his campaign rally in Florida today (18 February), the Republican said he would be announcing details of his replacement for the Affordable Care Act shortly.

He told a rally of his supporters in comments carried by The Hill: "We are going to be submitting in a couple of weeks a great healthcare plan that's going to take the place of the disaster known as ObamaCare. It will be repealed and replaced.

"Just so you understand, our plan will be much better healthcare at a much lower cost. OK? Nothing to complain about."

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump promised to do away with ObamaCare if elected, stating he would repeal and replace the act as soon as possible.

The president has previously insisted his new healthcare plan will mean 'insurance for everybody', although there are scant details about how this might work, and he previously told CNN his healthcare plans might take a year to roll out.

It is " very complicated, Obamacare is a disaster," he told the news channel. "You have to remember, Obamacare doesn't work so we are putting in a wonderful plan.

"It statutorily takes a while to get. We're going to be putting it in fairly soon, I think that yes, I would like to say by the end of the year at least the rudiments but we should have something within the year and the following year."