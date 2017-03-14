Capcom will be re-releasing its 2012 survival horror game Resident Evil: Revelations for the PS4 and Xbox One this autumn. The Japanese publisher made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, 12 March and said more details on the same will be "coming soon."

Resident Evil: Revelations was originally released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2012 before an HD version was ported to the Xbox 360, PS3, Wii U and PC in 2013.

Capcom said the game will be available both physically and digitally, arriving in North America and Europe in Fall 2017. They did not mention any specific details about the new ports such as pricing, new features or possible changes.

Featuring the iconic survival horror series' veterans Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, Revelations is set between the events of Resident Evil 4 and 5.

An episodic sequel, Resident Evil Revelations 2 was released in 2015 for the PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS Vita and PC.

The latest installment in the series, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, was released on 24 January and was the top-selling game that month in the US, according to The NPD Group, GameSpot reports. The title's next free DLC "Not a Hero" will feature one of the series' main protagonists, Chris Redfield, Capcom revealed last month.

IBTimes UK's review of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard described it as "the best horror game since Creative Assembly's wonderful Alien Isolation."

"It's best if players slowly creak open the game's doors themselves, discovering the story and set-pieces on their own, as this is an experience that works best when it's free to surprise you, like a rotting doberman crashing through a window," our review read.