Ireland surged to the summit of the Six Nations table after securing their biggest championship win over France since 1975 in Dublin. Fit-again fly-half Johnny Sexton returned with 11 points with the boot as Les Blues suffered their fifth straight away defeat in the format.

Conor Murray scored the only try of a rain-soaked clash at the Aviva Stadium and though Camille Lopez kicked three penalties to keep the visitors in contention into the final moments, replacement Paddy Jackson's late penalty ensured Joe Schmidt's side claimed a second win in a row.

Guy Noves' France again showed flashes of cutting edge, as they had displayed in defeat to England and victory over Scotland, but were unable to match Ireland's physicality for the full 80 minutes. The Irish now travel to Wales and host England in their final two matches knowing successive wins will deliver their third title in four years.

Earlier, Scotland ended 10 years of hurt by claiming their first win over Wales since 2007 in a after a thrilling contest at Murrayfield. Rob Howley's side led 13-9 at the interval thanks to Liam Williams' try but the injury-hit hosts – without captain Greig Laidlaw for the remainder of their campaign - hit back to reignite their championship challenge with 20 unanswered second half points.

Tommy Seymour crossed after Stuart Hogg's delightful delayed pass to put the hosts ahead, but either side of Finn Russell's penalty Rhys Webb was twice denied s bite-back score. The Scot came again and their exciting back-line produced the try of the contest as Tim Visser was released by Hogg to send the Edinburgh crowd into raptures.

Coach Vern Cotter said after the 29-13 win: "We were more assertive and organised in the second half. We applied pressure and found a way to get over the line with a couple of well-scored tries. Real guts and desire, the boys threw their bodies into it. We were competitive at the breakdown so all in all I'm happy we came away with the win. We will enjoy the evening, it's been a few years since we beat Wales. The boys can have a couple of quiet, cold beers. Then we go down to England."

After a defeat which ends their title hope, stand-in Wales coach Howley added: "Hugely disapppointed. Our second half performance wasn't good enough. Scotland squeezed us. We lacked possession and when we got it, Scotland were hugely effective in the contact area, slowing up our ball or getting turnovers.

"Our changing room was positive at half time but that didn't manifest second half. Losing today, our Championship is over but it's about pride in the next two games. Scotland were better than us and deserved the win."