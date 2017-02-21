A new version of Donald Trump's controversial executive order that banned people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US is expected to be announced soon.

The revised order is thought to have removed the elements that saw it struck down in a contentious court battle that deemed the immigration order unconstitutional. A leaked copy suggested that though the ban will still effect people from the seven countries; Syria, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia and Yemen but there will be provisions for those already holding green cards and visas.

When the previous travel ban was rolled out there seemed little preparation, with green card holders held at airports for hours while lawyers and politicians attempted to see them. Most major US airports saw protests lasting days.

The part of the order banning Syrian refugees is thought to be gone, while a religious minorities clause, that seemed to give unconstitutional favour to one religion, Christianity, is also expected to be scrapped. However, even allowing for the changes, further legal challenges to any new ban are expected.

Trump's first executive order attempting to institute a ban seemed an example of a White House in disarray, acting unilaterally without consulting various departments and Congress.

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was unceremoniously fired from her post after instructing Justice Department lawyers not to defend the order, saying she was not certain it was "lawful".

In her instruction letter, Yates had said: "I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.

"At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful."

After three federal judges in San Francisco upheld a suspension of the order, Trump tweeted "SEE YOU IN COURT" in what was assumed to be a suggestion that the administration would bring the order's fight to the Supreme Court . However, he has not to date carried out this threat.