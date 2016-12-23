Rey Mysterio, who is currently attracting fans with his skills at the Lucha Underground, has said "you never say never" when discussing his possible return to the WWE. But the "Master of the 619" said that for now he would not like to make a comeback as he loves his schedule and the style Lucha Underground has to offer.

Mysterio, who was one of the biggest WWE stars almost a decade ago, in an interview with Sports Illustrated said that at the moment there is no other wresting promotion in the world that can match what Lucha Underground is doing.

"You never say never, but I am very, very comfortable in the position I'm in with Lucha Underground. I love their schedule, I love their style, I love what they have to offer," Mysterio said.

"I don't think there will ever be another company that has what Lucha Underground has. It's very unique, exciting, and fresh—this is really something new."

Mysterio had fought some of the top WWE superstars before he departed from the company in 2014. Mysterio believes that the best of them is Randy Orton. He noted that the Viper's style in the ring cannot be compared with other wrestlers.

"Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company. I'm not talking about high flying, I'm not taking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he's the best in WWE right now. I don't think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me," he said.

"Randy has a great presence and style that can't be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style. I actually use Randy Orton as an example to my son because he wants to start training in January."

"My son is a big kid—he's 6'1", 205lbs —and I insist that he must watch and learn from Randy's style. Not to imitate, but just to learn from what he has done over the years and see his evolution into who he is now. I have tremendous respect for that man. He's an awesome human being, and he's a general in the ring," Mysterio stressed.