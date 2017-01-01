Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kenya Moore pulled a gun on three trespassers after they climbed over the security gate of her Atlanta mansion on Friday (30 December).

The 45-year-old reality TV star shared two screenshots of the footage from a security camera on social media, which showed her holding a gun at two men and a woman, who soon fled from her driveway. Moore also shared two videos, in which she narrated the entire incident.

"I will f*****g shoot and ask questions later!" Moore yelled at the intruders, she said in one of the videos.

"I'm pissed! 3 people knocked on my door a woman and 2 big grown men. They climbed the fence when they couldn't get through my security gates. They got what they came for I stay sitting on ready. if any crazy m***********s want to F with me u deserve what's behind these doors," she captioned one of a videos she shared on Instagram.

"I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself. I don't care if I'm on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door ...2 of them being grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto other properties and mine?" Moore wrote along with the screenshots she shared.

She went on to ask her fans as to what would they have done in a similar situation and pointed out that it could have been robbers or even rapists.

The reality TV star has offered a cash reward of $1000 (£810) for anyone who can identify the alleged intruders.

"Anyone who is bold enough to commit a crime, endanger themselves and others needs to be punished. Please help me identify these people. $1000 reward email mooremanor2016@gmail.com," she wrote.