An 80-year-old Richmond pensioner has been sent a letter threatening to "kill" her over Brexit, which comes amid a string threats mailed to Leave supporters.

The anonymous letter sent the elderly southwest London resident said: "We were born in Britain.

"We live in the UK. We are European.

"If you attempt to take away part of someone's identity. There are consequences.

"We have watched [as] you stoked the fires of Brexit and led us to this moment.

"You can no longer be tolerated. We are coming for you. We are going to kill you."

The letter was signed: "The real 48 per cent."

The pensioner, who has not been named, contacted MP Zac Goldsmith who handed the letter into police. He said: "It's very shocking for anyone to receive a letter like that, let alone a lady in her eighties.

"Police have assured me they will do what they can to identify the person behind it."

Police confirmed to the Richmond & Twickenham Times that it was looking into the matter: "Officers from Richmond Borough are investigating. No arrests have been made at this time."

On Monday, the leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, became the latest high-profile Brexiteer to receive the same death threat from the unnamed source who uses "the real 48 percent" pseudonym.

The cabinet minister posted the letter on twitter calling it "despicable", and labelling whoever sent it as a "coward".

The note sent to Leadsom is being investigated by the Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team, which sits within the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Earlier this month, six prominent Leave donors received similar death threats, which are also being probed by the police.