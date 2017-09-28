Rick And Morty's season 3 finale is just one week away but co-creator Dan Harmon is already teasing fans with season 4 episodes and plot theories.

Harmon told Entertainment Weekly that they could possibly extend season 4 to 14 episodes, instead of 10. Talking about episode count for Rick And Morty season 4, he said, "I'm still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us. I would like to think I've learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now.

"The nice, healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of season 4 — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it's so easy that we'll earn additional episodes. Because I never got this far [working on NBC's] Community. I fell apart in season 3 of Community and got fired in season 4," he added.

"Now, I'm about to do season 4 of Rick And Morty and want to prove that I've grown."

Harmon also revealed during the EW interview that they already have plenty of story ideas lined up for the next season, which they came up with during the making of season 3.

He explained, "There are a million stories about episodes that started as one thing and then became another. The second episode of season 3 — that's them going to a Mad Max style adventure in a post-apocalyptic wasteland — believe it or not, that story started with the idea of Rick having a "Book-A-Lyzer", which is a device where you can go into any book."

The 44-year-old executive producer also revealed that they have a "hefty shoebox from season 3 of ideas" for the upcoming season of the animated series. He revealed, "They were going to find a book by Jerry that he wrote when he was younger and they end up trapped in his crappy novel. That episode changed so much that we can still do that episode.

"If an episode grows from one [idea] into an entirely different [idea] that's still no better than the first, maybe we're writing wrong. But we don't back off on stuff so much as we say 'maybe later' and move on. We have a pretty hefty shoebox from season 3 of ideas that are ready to go. Some are fully written, in fact," Harmon said.

The finale of Rick And Morty season 3, which is titled The Rickchurian Mortydate, is set to air on 1 October on Adult Swim.