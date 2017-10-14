The Rick And Morty season 3 finale ended in a rather anticlimactic fashion, and the post credit scene revealed some details about when the show will return with season 4.

The episode featured Rick feuding with the President of the United States for constantly calling on them to fight monsters and not showing any gratitude. This led to a battle of egos and a fight in the White House ensued between Rick and the president's security.

Elsewhere, Beth struggled with her identity, trying to figure out if she was her genuine self or if she was a clone that Rick brought back from their time on Froopy Land in the previous episode.

Beth's identity crisis led to her decision to seek comfort in the arms of her separated husband, Jerry. Rick ended his conflict with the president by pretending to be easygoing Fly Fishing Rick – a Rick from a different reality – and calling for a truce.

The Rickchurian Mortydate episode ended with Beth reuniting with Jerry and the Smith family being happy to be together again, except for Rick who is disappointed by this outcome.

In a post-credits scene in the finale, fans saw the return of Mr Poopybutthole, who announced that season four may not be happening for a "really long time". The character, who is now married and has a wife and a son, said in his gleeful yet sarcastic voice, "See ya for Season 4 in like, a really long time. I might even have a big white Santa Claus Beard."

Adult Swim also teased on Twitter that fans will have to wait a "really long time" for the next season.

However, a fan theory on Reddit has claimed that there may be a special Christmas episode of Rick And Morty coming out in December. The fan theory noted that Season 3 was initially supposed to contain 14 episodes, but only 10 of them were aired with one special April Fool's episode, hinting that one episode may just drop unexpectedly.

It was also teased that Evil Morty — who reemerged in season 3 — would indeed appear in the finale, but he was not seen in episode 10. The fan theory states, "I personally believe Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon know their fanbase pretty well, and wouldn't take such a major risk as to not show Evil Morty or Phoenix Person in the finale."

According to the fan theory, Mr Poopybutthole words that fans could see him with a white Santa beard, could be a nod to a secret Christmas episode.