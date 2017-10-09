McDonald's looks set to frustrate and anger even more fans of Rick and Morty after confirming they have no plans to bring back its Szechuan sauce to the UK.

The sauce, which was originally released for a limited time only as a tie-in for the 1998 Disney movie Mulan, gained mythical status nearly 20 years later after it was mentioned on the popular sci-fi comedy animation, and was accordingly brought back at select stores in the US.

The fast-food giant eventually caged in to the obsession by Rick and Morty fans for the sauce's return and promised that a "very limited" number of stores would be selling it again for one day only on 7 October.

What they company didn't foresee that the demand for the long-since out-of-production sauce would be so intense that people began queuing outsides McDonalds's stores several hours before they were opened to purchase what later turned out to be only a handful of available packets of the dipping sauce.

In other parts of the US, the sauce was not even being sold, with staff members describing how they weren't even aware that the promotion until they saw masses of people outside demanding it.

Police were even called to one restaurant after irate fans began chanting "we want sauce".

Following the unprecedented outcry by Rick and Morty fans, McDonald's issued a statement describing how it was "truly humbled by the amazing curiosity, passion and energy this community showed" to welcome back to Szechuan sauce during its one-day return.

The company admitted that its "super limited batch" was nowhere near enough to meet demand and promised it will return once again this winter.

In a statement, McDonald's added: "Instead of being one-day only and limited to select restaurants, we're bringing more – a lot more – so that any fan who's willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald's.

"We want to make this right. You're some of the best fans in this, or any, dimension... and we plan to deliver on that promise as soon as possible. Stay tuned."

However, a spokesperson for McDonald's UK confirmed to IBTimes UK that the Szechuan sauce will "not be available on our UK menu".

If anyone in the UK is still desperate to buy the sauce, there are some packets being auctioned off on eBay for the bargain starting asking price of $995 (£755).

In the wake of the outcry, co-creator of Rick and Morty Justin Roiland tweeted: "We had nothing to do with this McDonald's stuff. Not happy w/how this was handled. Please be cool to the employees it's not their fault."