Rihanna kicked off her 30th birthday celebrations by trolling herself on Instagram and yearning to make last one bad decision to blame on her 20s.

The Bajan singer needn't draw attention to her impressive achievements in her short time on the Earth – which include 230m records sold worldwide and nine Grammy Awards – as she enjoyed her final hours as a twenty-something.

Rihanna – real name Robyn Fenty – shared a snap of herself in her Instagram story wearing a slogan T-shirt with the words: "I hate Rihanna, Don't Trust Anyone Under 30."

Her text caption read: "last day to make a bad decision and blame it on my 20's."

The star also shared a short clip of herself wearing a beige dress without a bra and a slick of bold red lipstick.

The superstar was born in Saint Michael, Barbados 30 years ago today (20 February), and grew up in a three-bedroom bungalow in Bridgetown, beginning her working life by selling clothes with her father in a stall on the street.

Eight studio albums and a globally successful 15-year music career later, Rihanna is older, wiser and in love with her Saudi boyfriend of eight months Hassan Jameel.

The relationship is very different to her highly-publicised past ones including Chris Brown and Drake, as the billionaire businessman has nothing to do with the music industry.

Jameel serves as the deputy president and vice chairman of the family-owned Abdul Latif Jameel – a conglomerate that is one of the largest businesses in the world and exclusively owns Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia. His family fortune is estimated to be approximately $1.5bn.

Both Jameel and Rihanna refuse to talk about one another in the press, and have travelled together to places such as Spain – where they were first romantically linked in June last year. They have also been spotted in London and Boston, and were photographed leaving a 2018 Grammy Awards bash in New York most recently.