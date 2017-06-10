Rihanna and Chris Brown shared a deep relationship before they broke up abruptly in 2009. But a new report suggests that the couple was talking marriage all the time before the infamous domestic violence incident.

The Barbadian singer apparently wanted to marry the love of her life. "They talked marriage all the time. Rihanna wanted to marry him just as much as he did — but that was thrown out the door by the abuse and jealousy," a source told Hollywood Life.

But the constant tension between the couple caused by jealousy and abuse forced them to drop the idea. "It just wasn't going to happen no matter how much they wanted it to. The love they had for each other soured after things got volatile between them."

In the new documentary titled Welcome To My Life, Brown has opened up about the hardship they both endured during their romance. Eventually, the Loyal singer confesses of seeing another woman while he was in a serious relationship with RiRi. This was the beginning of the end of their on and off romance as their romance fizzled after their fight at Clive Davis' 2009 Grammys pre-party. The incident triggered the infamous beating incident.

The 28-year-old R&B artist believes that the documentary is an honest attempt to let his new fans know him better. "None of this is fabricated or etched to make you feel a certain way – its just raw. My new fans are going to get a chance to understand my experience," Breezy told Complex.

However, the singer admits that he has grown beyond the negative incidents in his past and has learned to balance fame and money maturely over the years. "It has to be a good and a bad because you have to find yourself. I had to be mature. I had to understand who I wanted to be and be ok with looking at myself, before looking at the person I created as an artist."

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, please contact a free support service at Mind.org.uk or call 0300 123 3393 (charges apply).