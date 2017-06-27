Rihanna has set tongues wagging after she was pictured in an embrace with a "new man" while she was holidaying in Spain.

The Umbrella hitmaker was pictured in a series of revealing snaps with the unnamed man, in images published by the Mail Online.

The website described her as being in an embrace while wearing a mocha colored bandeau bikini and gold chain around her neck and sunglasses on her head.

The 29-year-old singer dated fellow star Drake briefly in 2016, having been linked with Leonardo DiCaprio and Travis Scott the previous year.

She also had a brief relationship with baseball star Matt Kemp in 2010 after her split with R&B star Chris Brown, a relationship with ended after which she reportedly suffered physical injuries.

Earlier in the week, Rihanna was named by Time magazine as one of the 25 most influential people on the internet.

Her clout is not just limited to her 74 million followers on social media, she also has the ear of politicians, having publicly messaged the leaders of France, Argentina and Canada, and the spokesperson of Angela Merkel about global education funding in developing countries.

In January, she met children in Malawi as part of an initiative with Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education, for whom she is an ambassador.