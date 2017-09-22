Rihanna has been setting her own fashion trends since exploding on the music scene in the mid-2000s.

Sometimes, the Barbadian singer's sense of style can be shocking but there is no denying the fact that she always manages to turn heads in whatever she is dressed in. This time too, the 29-year-old attracted a great deal of attention on social media with her looks.

The songstress set hearts racing on Instagram with a photo of herself dressed in a classy outfit after shocking fans with a bizarre dress on a recent outing.

Wearing a sexy off-the-shoulder dress, Rihanna is seen posing in front of a billboard that promotes her beauty line Fenty Beauty.

She accentuated her look with plenty of bling and let her curly long locks fall on one side of her shoulder. She also flaunted her tattoos while posing for the shutterbugs.

"A lil molly neva hurt nobody... @mollymgoddard," Rihanna wrote alongside the snap she shared with her 65 million followers on the photo-and-video sharing application.

The picture has already garnered more than 1,162,000 likes, with many calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

"Omg that dress," a fan commented.

Another said, "This dress is so cute love it."

"Pretty in purple lavender my fav color! Riri," a third fan said.

Another added, "I love that colour."

However, Rihanna's sense of style did not go down well with some of her fans, who showed their displeasure by saying that it hurts to see their idol in "clothes that completely hide your figure like garbage bags".