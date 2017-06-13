Twitter is ripping into President Donald Trump's first full cabinet meeting, held on Monday (12 June) at the White House, after each of his senior government officials took turns heaping lavish praise on him as he beamed and nodded. Before a slew of cameras, Trump began the meeting in the White House's Cabinet Room by praising his presidency saying he has accomplished more than any other president in his first six months, with a "few exceptions" such as president Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
"Never has there been a president, with few exceptions, the case of FDR – he had a major Depression to handle – who's passed more legislation who's done more things than what we've done," Trump said. "We've been about as active as you can possibly be and at a just about record pace.
"In just a very short time we are seeing amazing results. People are surprised. It's kicking in very fast."
He then invited each of his cabinet members to deliver brief remarks, starting with Vice President Mike Pence, who proceeded to shower adulation and compliments on the president.
"This is the greatest privilege of my life is to serve as vice president to a president who's keeping his word to the American people," Pence said.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions followed saying: "It's an honour to be able to serve you in that regard and to send the exact right message, and the response is fabulous around the country."
Each top government official seated around the oval mahogany table then took turns praising the embattled president amid the multiple controversies he faces including a federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia.
Twitter, however, was not impressed with the praise-filled meeting and described it as a "disgusting" and troubling "ring-kissing ceremony" for Trump.
"Public 'loyalty pledge' from every Trump cabinet member except Gen. Mattis," one Twitter user wrote. "This. Is. Nuts."
Another person wrote: "The Trump cabinet is a disgusting group of cowardly sycophants. I've never seen such an embarrassing pledge of fealty in the White House."
"Dear @realDonaldTrump & #TrumpCabinet We American People are not snowed by your self congratulatory televised group lies today," a Twitter user wrote.
Some Twitter users said the meeting was more akin to an episode of The Apprentice than a gathering of top government officials.