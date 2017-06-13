Twitter is ripping into President Donald Trump's first full cabinet meeting, held on Monday (12 June) at the White House, after each of his senior government officials took turns heaping lavish praise on him as he beamed and nodded. Before a slew of cameras, Trump began the meeting in the White House's Cabinet Room by praising his presidency saying he has accomplished more than any other president in his first six months, with a "few exceptions" such as president Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"Never has there been a president, with few exceptions, the case of FDR – he had a major Depression to handle – who's passed more legislation who's done more things than what we've done," Trump said. "We've been about as active as you can possibly be and at a just about record pace.

"In just a very short time we are seeing amazing results. People are surprised. It's kicking in very fast."

He then invited each of his cabinet members to deliver brief remarks, starting with Vice President Mike Pence, who proceeded to shower adulation and compliments on the president.

"This is the greatest privilege of my life is to serve as vice president to a president who's keeping his word to the American people," Pence said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions followed saying: "It's an honour to be able to serve you in that regard and to send the exact right message, and the response is fabulous around the country."

Each top government official seated around the oval mahogany table then took turns praising the embattled president amid the multiple controversies he faces including a federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Twitter, however, was not impressed with the praise-filled meeting and described it as a "disgusting" and troubling "ring-kissing ceremony" for Trump.

"Public 'loyalty pledge' from every Trump cabinet member except Gen. Mattis," one Twitter user wrote. "This. Is. Nuts."

Another person wrote: "The Trump cabinet is a disgusting group of cowardly sycophants. I've never seen such an embarrassing pledge of fealty in the White House."

"Dear @realDonaldTrump & #TrumpCabinet We American People are not snowed by your self congratulatory televised group lies today," a Twitter user wrote.

Some Twitter users said the meeting was more akin to an episode of The Apprentice than a gathering of top government officials.

Finally held our first full @Cabinet meeting today. With this great team, we can restore American prosperity and bring real change to D.C. pic.twitter.com/2M9PiKjCSH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017

Is the camera shaking because you're destroying the foundations of our democracy? — Erich McElroy (@erichmcelroy) June 12, 2017

Thanks for the laughs! Lordy, it's fun to see everybody kissing your orange ass after memorizing the script they were handed! Pathetic! — Del Shores (@DelShores) June 13, 2017

it's sickening. Ideologies of grandeur. Obscene. — Bluinredmo (@susan_boehms) June 12, 2017

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

Dear Great Leader @RealDonaldTrump: Your golf game is godlike; your wit, Shakespearean; & your tweets nourish people like manna from heaven. https://t.co/zJqItpsYLb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 13, 2017

To the most awesome @POTUS like ever: Thank you Donald Trump for taking out Bin Laden; defeating the Soviet Union; & getting us to the moon. https://t.co/wiYSohoEhO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 13, 2017

Meeting my butt! You passed a stick around and when someone had the stick they had to make up a nice thing about you! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 12, 2017

Trump cabinet celebrates the President's successes. pic.twitter.com/b34OlpvFyd — Orange Leader (@OrangeLeaderUSA) June 12, 2017

Can I get a harrumph? I unpacked the theater of that crazy praise-Dear-Leader Trump cabinet meeting. https://t.co/zGGustniU3 — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 12, 2017

Watching Trump cabinet picks suck up to him on TV. I've never seen anything like it before. Trump is proud, I'm stunned and disgusted. — Jackster (@Go_For_It) June 12, 2017

This Trump Cabinet meeting every member was allowed only to shower praise on Trump WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH THESE SHEEP PEOPLE? — Robin C. McClary (@celestemc) June 12, 2017

Trump Cabinet meeting was like an episode of "Apprentice": Each person trying to outdo the last in praise of Trumphttps://t.co/caogFBV14R — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 12, 2017

Trump cabinet meeting is a fascinating depiction of what seems to be a meeting to pat Trump on the head and tell him he's a good boy. — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) June 12, 2017

Wow. This Trump cabinet meeting is like a wake. #LiftTheCloud — Beauchard (@mitchellhirsch) June 12, 2017

This is like something from Monty Python and the Knights of the Roundtable spoof. — Lori Crouch (@LorenaDigital) June 12, 2017

I turned it off when they went around the room spewing their loyalty to 45. Tell me this wasn't a propaganda set upðŸ˜ — katgal (@katgal2) June 12, 2017