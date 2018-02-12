Seven of Rio de Janeiro's elite samba schools danced through the specially-built Sambadrome on the first night of Latin America's most famous carnival parades. While the processions are famous for their festive atmosphere, the competition between samba schools is fierce. The competition is judged on elements such as choreography, atmosphere, organisation and singing.

The Rio Carnival officially began on Friday 9 February and lasts until 17 February, during which time the city will be teeming with hundreds of thousands of tourists who come to watch the parades and take part in raucous street processions. IBTimes UK presents photos of each samba school's carnival parade.

9.15pm: Império Serrano

Rio Carnival 2018 Imprio Serrano
Império Serrano drum queen Milena Nogueira Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Império Serrano Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Império Serrano Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Império Serrano Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Império Serrano Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Império Serrano Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Império Serrano Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Império Serrano Carl de Souza/AFP
Império Serrano Carl de Souza/AFP

10.20pm: São Clemente

Rio Carnival 2018 So Clemente
São Clemente drum queen Raphaela Gomes Pilar Olivares/Reuters
São Clemente Mauro Pimentel/AFP
São Clemente Sergio Moraes/Reuters
São Clemente Mauro Pimentel/AFP
São Clemente Pilar Olivares/Reuters
São Clemente Mauro Pimentel/AFP
São Clemente Mauro Pimentel/AFP
São Clemente Carl de Souza/AFP
Carl de Souza/AFP
São Clemente Carl de Souza/AFP

11.25pm: Vila Isabel

Rio Carnival 2018 Vila Isabel
Vila Isabel drum queen Sabrina Sato Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Vila Isabel drum queen Sabrina Sato Carl de Souza/AFP
Vila Isabel drum queen Sabrina Sato kisses another performer Carl de Souza/AFP
Vila Isabel Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Vila Isabel Carl de Souza/AFP
Vila Isabel Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Vila Isabel Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Vila Isabel Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Vila Isabel Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Vila Isabel Carl de Souza/AFP

00.30am: Paraíso do Tuiuti

Rio Carnival 2018 Paraso do Tuiuti
Paraíso do Tuiuti Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Paraíso do Tuiuti Carl de Souza/AFP
Paraíso do Tuiuti Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Paraíso do Tuiuti Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Paraíso do Tuiuti Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Paraíso do Tuiuti Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Paraíso do Tuiuti Pilar Olivares/Reuters
A reveller of the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school representing Brazilian President Michel Temer as Dracula Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Paraíso do Tuiuti Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Paraíso do Tuiuti Carl de Souza/AFP

01.35am: Grande Rio

Rio Carnival 2018 Grande Rio
Grande Rio drum queen Juliana Paes Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Grande Rio Sergio Moraes/Reuters
Grande Rio Sergio Moraes/Reuters
Grande Rio Carl de Souza/AFP
Grande Rio Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Grande Rio Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Grande Rio Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Grande Rio Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Grande Rio Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Grande Rio Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Grande Rio Mauro Pimentel/AFP

02.40am: Mangueira

Rio Carnival 2018 Mangueira
Mangueira drum queen Evelyn Bastos
Brazilian samba singer and songwriter Alcione parades with the Mangueira samba school Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Mangueira Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Mangueira Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Mangueira Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Mangueira Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Mangueira Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Mangueira Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Mangueira Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Mangueira Mauro Pimentel/AFP

03.45am: Mocidade

Rio Carnival 2018 Mocidade
Mocidade drum queen Camila Silva Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Mocidade Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Mocidade Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Mocidade Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Mocidade Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Mocidade Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Mocidade Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Mocidade Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Mocidade Carl de Souza/AFP
Mocidade Carl de Souza/AFP
Mocidade Mauro Pimentel/AFP

Tomorrow's carnival parades will feature six more samba schools: Unidos da Tijuca, Portela, União da Ilha, Salgueiro, Imperatriz Leopoldinense and Beija-Flor. Once all 13 schools have paraded, the judges will choose the best six, which will compete in the Champions' Parade on Saturday (17 February).