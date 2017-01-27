Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand claims his former club "have got the money" to bring Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale to Old Trafford. The Atletico Madrid forward has emerged as a target for the Red Devils after the end of the season.

According to the Daily Record, the 20-time English champions are using Paul Pogba's strong personal relationship with his compatriot to help United in completing another star signing. Pogba returned to the club on a world-record transfer from Juventus last summer, while Jose Mourinho also added the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to his squad.

Bale has also emerged as a transfer target for the Old Trafford club. The Premier League giants were keen on signing him when he was at Tottenham Hotspur. However, the deal did not take shape as the Welshman snubbed United's advances in order to complete a switch to Real Madrid.

Ferdinand wants Mourinho to bring both Griezmann and Bale to United as the former England international claims the two world class players can fit at United.

"Manchester United have got the money, I'd go get both. They're great players but I don't think they're comparable to be honest. They're different players," Ferdinand told Squawka.

"Gareth could play anywhere across the front-line. He'd be effective anywhere – from the right to the left, central."

Ibrahimovic is leading the Red Devils' attack as the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker has already bagged 19 goals in all competitions this season. Ferdinand believes Griezmann will not be able to challenge the Swede for the number nine position if he decides to swap Atletico for United.

"Griezmann obviously [would play] as the number nine, but right now might be too early. Ibrahimovic is banging in the goals. If they became available, Manchester United have to be in that," he explained.