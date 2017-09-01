She has just returned from a Portugal getaway with boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and his family, but Kate Wright appears to be in another exotic location already as she has posted several holiday shots over the past few days.

The 26-year-old former Towie star shared a snap of herself sitting on a big luxury beach bed in front of the azure ocean as she sipped on a glass of white wine, wearing a revealing set of coordinates by affordable fashion brand Boohoo.

Wright – who has been dating the former Manchester United player for nearly a year – showed off her famous hourglass curves in the graphic print two-piece comprising of a plunging skimpy tie-up crop top. She opted to go braless in a maxi skirt with a thigh high split.

She dressed down the glamorous beach attire by wearing her hair in a casual pony tail and flip flops, captioning the picture: "Chilled beach days that turn into evenings... my favourite ❤️".

Wright's followers went crazy for the outfit, with one person commenting: "You look incredible", as another complimented her: "You've got such an amazing figure! X".

Towie star Amber Dowding wrote: "I love this... and this outfit. I'm borrowing thank you ❤️ ".

Wright has made the most of a summer in the sun this year, treating her 680K followers to numerous pictures from holidays abroad, including bikini snaps and a few pictures with boyfriend Ferdinand's female relatives.

The former TV star posted a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a nude outfit by House of CB yesterday, drawing attention to her curvy silhouette in a ribbed bodysuit paired with a high-waisted skirt. The star has remained coy about her location, hinting that she may be on a quiet break with Ferdinand following the big family holiday.

The couple have been pictured together several times over the past few months, but 38-year-old Ferdinand has yet to comment on the romance. The couple went public back in July after they appeared as one big happy family in a photo.