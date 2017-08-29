She complained in a previous Instagram post that she was not looking her best after a summer of "lots of food, wine & no exercise", but Kate Wright looked in great shape in her latest post on the social media platform in a stylish two-piece outfit.

The 26-year-old girlfriend of former Manchester United and England international Rio Ferdinand showed off her famous hourglass figure in a matching set of floral print coordinates by Phoebe Rose London as she stood outdoors for the gorgeous snap.

Going braless in the off-shoulder crop top which drew the eye to her small waist, Kate kept the rest of her look girly and simple with wavy hair and a neutral make-up look with fluttery eyelashes.

Wright's followers approved of the satin ensemble, with many expressing their opinions on her latest summer look in the comments section.

One follower wrote: "You look gorgeous in this outfit......xxx" as another put: "So beautiful..!!"

A third added: "You look amazing"

Wright and Ferdinand went public with their romance this summer as the former Towie star joined him and his family in Portugal, and both shared group snaps including one another.

Despite this, Ferdinand has also been pictured wearing his wedding ring while on holiday in memory of his late wife Rebecca Ellison, who passed away from breast cancer in 2015.

The couple have been pictured together several times over the past few months, but 38-year-old Ferdinand has yet to publicly comment on the romance. The couple went public back in July after they appeared as one big happy family in a photo.

She recently shared a telling snap of herself with Rio's female relatives while holding his daughter Tia, who appeared to be asleep in her arms. She captioned the shot: "The girlies & one sleepy ......"

The reality star has built up quite a social media presence thanks to her curvaceous physique and numerous bikini snaps, amassing a 679K following since her Towie debut in 2015.