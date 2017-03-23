A crowdfunding platform has been set up to raise money for the family of Keith Palmer, the police officer killed as he guarded the Palace of Westminster from a terrorist.

The 48-year-old husband and father had 15 years experience as a police office and was a member of the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. He was unarmed when the lone attacker approached him with a knife on Wednesday afternoon.

More than £1,700 has been raised so far on the GoFundMe platform.

"An officer fell in the line of duty today. The weeks ahead are going to be taxing for his family and colleagues who survive him," the crowdfunding page reads.

"Please help to support his family in any way you can. All funds raised will be donated to Keith's next of kin."

Many friends and colleagues have felt heartfelt tributes to Palmer.

"Rest in peace dear colleague," one reads. "So proud to have worked with such a great guy, R.I.P Keith," another states.

"Rest well brother, walk your beat in heaven," another tribute reads.

The officer was one of five people killed after the terrorist drove a Hyundai 4x4 into people on Westminster Bridge, before trying to storm Parliament. Another 40 people were injured in the attack.

The car sped towards the Palace of Westminster, eventually coming to a stop just a few paces away from Westminster Underground station. The attacker, who has not yet been identified, tried to storm Parliament with a knife and fatally stabbed PC Palmer. The assailant was shot by another armed officer and died of his injuries.

Members of the public have turned to social media to express their shock at the attack in the heart of the capital and to pay tribute to PC Palmer.

Counter-terrorism police unit tweeted: "Our thoughts are with the family of PC Keith Palmer @metpoliceuk a husband, a father and a colleague."