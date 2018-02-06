A marital row over the colour of bananas has landed a couple in court in the United Arab Emirates.

The bizarre incident unfolded in Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost emirate of the UAE, where the local Court of Midsdemeanours heard that an Asian man reportedly insulted his wife after a disagreement over the colour of the fruit.

According to Dubai-based Arabic newspaper Emarat Al Youm, the couple began arguing after the man went grocery shopping and returned home with some green bananas.

His wife, the court heard, was surprised and asked him to return them in exchange for riper bananas.

A row blew up between them and quickly escalated from the shade of the bananas to the control of their children.

The woman was angry at her husband's alleged refusal to allow their chidlren to socialise with their peers, the court heard.

The judge has postponed its verdict until the next hearing.