Having impressed audiences in action comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service and heartfelt biopic Eddie The Eagle, some would be quick to suggest that Welsh actor Taron Egerton is fast becoming one-to-watch when it comes to funny outings or lighter fare in the world of cinema. However, Egerton has recently revealed that he hopes he can branch out into slightly more drama-based roles sometimes in the near future.

While promoting his upcoming movie Sing in London, he opened up about what type of movie he wants to work on further down the line in his career, as well as who he'd love to do those films with too. "I feel like in the past couple of years, I've been so lucky to work with these big established stars but there's lots of really cool younger actors who I'm big fans of that I'd love to work with," the Bafta-nominated star explained to IBTimes UK.

"You know, Will Poulter, Jack O' Connell, Adam Driver... people like that. Amazing, young actors who are really establishing themselves in the world of filmmaking."

In fact, Egerton is so much a fan of Poulter's in particular that he didn't mind his fellow actor nabbing a role in Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu's Oscar-winning drama The Revenant that he himself went up for a few years back...

"I don't mind saying that I auditioned for [his] part as well and he deserved to get it," the 27-year-old jokingly admitted. "I absolutely do want to make that kind of film. It's not that I've made a conscious decision to do stuff that has a comedic vein or a lighter. I do enjoy it, but I'd love a couple of Adam Driver parts, I really would!

"We'll see. I'm hoping that if things continue to go well then, that a greater wealth of those opportunities will come my way."

Before he can appear in anything darker however, Egerton will be seen – or more accurately heard – in animation Sing alongside Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey. In the movie, he plays soul-singing gorilla Johnny, who wants nothing more than to abandon his family's crime-committing gang and make it as a performer. The movie will be released in UK cinemas on 27 January.

