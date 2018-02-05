Fans have flocked to show Rita Ora some support as she hints she might not be able to make her performance with Liam Payne in Paris due to illness.

The 27-year-old Anywhere hitmaker revealed she had just touched down in the French capital in the post, but realised "something wasn't right" when she woke up and paid a visit to the doctor. Ora then revealed she had laryngitis and strep throat, admitting she didn't know what the latter was.

She said: "I just woke up for work in Paris and it's 8am well it was when I started writing this caption. I realized something wasn't feeling right. Saw a dr and he just told me I have severe laryngitis and strep throat.

"Never heard of the second one before. It's always scary when your instrument you use so often is in a fragile state so here is some fun memories of me last week absolutely fine! Don't worry I'm still going to try my hardest to perform with Liam in Paris and attend the incredible Fifty Shades Freed premiere! Wish me luck! (fyi being sick sucks)."

Ora shared the message alongside a series of photographs of herself, with the first one being a close-up of her speaking with a denim jacket on.

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the singer, with one person commenting: "Get well soon love❤," while someone else said: "Get well soon lovely!!! Good luck for tonight ❤️."

Another said: "This is so stunning."

Ora's loyal followers will no doubt be disappointed if she doesn't make it on stage with Payne, since their chemistry on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon displayed their incredible chemistry, ending their performance with a real live kiss.

One fan excitedly commented on YouTube: "The ending... I was like no no they can't kiss .... wait .... WHAT ... oh ... okay," and another fan observed: "Doth mine eyes deceive me or did liam and Rita just kiss?"