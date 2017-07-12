Unlike her usual casual style, British songstress Rita Ora took the high-fashion road and made a breath-taking appearance at the recent Cartier party in Central London.

Decked in a scarlet red gown, the 26-year-old oozed sex appeal and old Hollywood glamour at the same time – a glimpse of which she even shared with her fans on Instagram. However, the paparazzi snap that caught Ora in a candid moment has many mistaking her for another hottie, reality star Khloe Kardashian.

With the same dark pout and the cleavage-baring look, it was no surprise that the Body On Me singer had her fans confusing her for the Kardashian star, who is known for her sensuous style.

Sharing the busty image on social media, Ora wrote alongside, "When you finally realise you've got neighbours SHHH (my mums in the back looking at me like)."

But, her 11 million plus fans were soon to notice the stark similarities between her and the Good American jeans founder in the picture, as someone noted, "Thought this was Khloe for a sec."

A second user said, "I thought this was khloe k," while a third wondered, "Why do u look like Khloe?" referring to Ora's latest upload, where she flaunts her ample bosoms in a plunging neckline.

In addition to the bold neckline, the blood-red gown also featured a daring slit, running all the way up till her thighs as Ora strutted down the pavement.

Keeping all eyes glued to her sexy dress, the Fifty Shades Darker actress paired her outfit with silver pumps and a classic red lip face. Her gorgeous blonde locks, however, were left loose framing her face.

"I mean... Do you see her? Like really? How can you be so gorgeous?" an admirer gushed reiterating all out feelings when it comes to Ora's scarlet-hot look.

Amid the flurry of comments, someone noted that there were "jaws swinging everywhere," while another went on to plot her future movie roles.

"Smoking hot!! You could be the next Bond girl," the enthused fan shared.