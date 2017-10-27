The season of risqué costumes and daring styles is upon us and looks like singer Rita Ora is taking a page out of DC Comics for some Halloween inspiration this year. Instead of donning a superhero outfit though, the British stunner decided to bring the famous villainess Poison Ivy to life with her super-steamy costume.

Dressed in a leafy-green bodysuit – which was further adorned with a sheer cape, sequins and sparkling embellishments – the Body On Me hitmaker arrived at the annual KISS FM Haunted House Party in London on Thursday, 26 October.

Keeping up with the racy look for the night, Ora even rocked a red wig, fishnet stocking and a pair of pointed-toe heels – a glimpse of which she also shared with her 12 million-plus followers on Instagram.

Sharing a series of eye-popping snaps from the comic-themed event, the 26-year-old singer announced in the caption, "Poison Ivy came out early this year!" On a side note, she went on to cheekily inform fans, "Performing in this weren't that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive."

Interestingly, the Your Song crooner's sizzling Halloween costume was worn almost six years ago by another fan-favourite social media queen – reality star Kim Kardashian.

Although, Ora seemed to have made a few noteworthy additions to her outfit, the same eyebrow detailing and the vibrant red hair was retained from the original Kardashian-look.

"Girl you killed it @ritaora, green never looked so good!" an excited fan gushed about the creative Halloween style in the comments section, echoing the feelings of most of Ora's social media followers.

A second user speculated, writing, "You're rocking the Poison Ivy look... Auditioning for the upcoming Gotham Sirens film?" Whether or not for a role, the songstress was indeed a head-turner in the outfit, as another fan commented, "DC Comics and Rita Ora? Both my favourites!"

"Fierce as always," someone else gushed, while another follower simply exclaimed, "Holy Wow."

Ora, however, was not the only one stealing attention at the Haunted House Party on Thursday. X Factor star Louisa Johnson sent onlookers into a frenzy as she brought to the red carpet pop princess Britney Spears' famous I'm A Slave 4 U outfit.

On the other hand, Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan impressed the paparazzi in a cat-girl and zombie-bride costumes, respectively.