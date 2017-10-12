Rita Ora, who has been posting jaw-dropping photos of herself on social media, has now gone underwear-free – but for a good cause. The Your Song singer shared a photo of herself in just a t-shirt to offer her support to the Lady Garden campaign, which has been raising awareness about cervical cancer.

The 26-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Thursday (12 October) to share the black and white snap of herself to promote the campaign, following in the footsteps of Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, Naomi Campbell and other A-list celebrities.

The snap shows Ora looking right into the camera, wearing just a t-shirt and no underwear, while covering up her modesty with her hands which are strategically placed over her nether region.

"#ladygarden Know your body know the signs. For more information visit www.ladygardencampaign.co.uk," she wrote alongside the snap that she shared with her fans on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

"Well done Rits!" a fan commented on the singer supporting the Lady Garden campaign, while another added, "Good on for supporting."

A third fan gushed, "You are the best."

When Delevingne went underwear-free for the Lady Garden campaign recently, she revealed to GQ magazine as to how she got involved in raising awareness about cervical cancer.

"I initially got involved as my sister Chloe is one of the co-founders, having experienced pre-cancerous cervical cells herself. But even if Chloe wasn't involved, I'd still want to support what the Lady Garden campaign is doing," she said.

"It's fun, but has a really important message, which is very on point for me – that girls and women should be liberated from the social constraints which force us to try and fit into a mould."

She continued, "Whether that be a certain way to look, their choices about their futures or – as in this case – to speak openly and bravely about vaginas and all the gynaecological areas of a woman's body. It's a human right to know our bodies and we are so poorly educated.

"I hope by supporting the Lady Garden Campaign I will encourage women to be brave, get to know their own bodies and speak up!" she added.