Fans have every reason to freak out, as the Body On Me hitmaker steals attention with her saucy photo-uploads from Germany. British star Rita Ora, who spent some time in Berlin for what seems to be a project for The Voice Germany, treated her fans to some steamy pictures from her trip.

Posing up a storm in a simple button-down shirt, the 26-year-old turned heads as she gave a miss to her bra in the seriously sensuous images. Adding to the oomph, the songstress even threw in a pair of nerdy glasses as she puckered up for the images.

"Berlin - thank you @thevoicegermany stay tuned!!" Ora shared in the photo caption, teasing a prospect project to her more than 12 million Instagram followers. Unsurprisingly, fans too showered much love on Ora's candid clicks with over 147,000 likes and several raving comments.

"You're incredible Rita," gushed an admirer. While one of her fans from Germany couldn't be more thrilled about her visit, writing, "Love it that you're in my city".

"Rita you're definitely a 10/10 god damn," one user complemented, "You are style goals," added another.

Another fan went on to spark buzz over a possible guest appearance by Ora, writing, "Wait are you gonna be a guest judge or sth?"

While this isn't her first saucy click, the Your Song singer has garnered quite a buzz in the last few days with her series of artsy black and white pictures.

Decked in a white Gucci tee, Ora turned up the heat as she puffed on a cigarette while showing off her wild side with a number of chunky accessories and a statement skull ring in a grainy-styled image. Meanwhile, another candid snap had the songstress flashing a peek of her cleavage in sheer lingerie.

"Bath-time," Ora cheekily captioned the photo, sending her social media followers wild with emotions.