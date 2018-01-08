Rita Ora mostly rocks risqué outfits while performing on-stage. And, she has been continuing the trend on the social media as well.

However, this time around, the Anywhere singer has shared a sexy photo of herself in a red lingerie that has sent temperatures soaring on Instagram.

Wearing the lacy innerwear, the 27-year-old songstress is seen posing sensually for the camera with her long blonde hair partly covering her face. She is seen with her mouth slightly open and flaunting her tattoos on her biceps.

She accessorised her look with a necklace and bracelet on her right hand and is seen without makeup.

"I'm still in the holiday spirit with my @tezenisofficial bra I don't want the holidays to be over yet!! ❤️," she wrote next to the snap she shared with her 12.6 million fans on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

The snap has racked up more than 631, 000 likes in just 10 hours, with many for Ora's fans commenting on the post, by terming the singer a "goddess" and "queen".

A fan said, "Jeez you are Gorgeous everyday Ritaora love you sweet ❤⚘," while another added, "Omg. You are so beautiful ... love you Rita...we always."

"I been in love since 2010. Love you Rita Ora keep doing your thing homegirl. Houston loves you," another admirer said, while someone else added, "All I can say is WoW you are so naturally Beautiful☺️."

It comes just days after Ora shared a naked photo of her. In the snap, she is seen lying chest first on the bed with her legs raised in the air and resting her head on her right hand. She followed Instagram's strict guidelines on explicit content by covering up her modesty by bringing her arms close to her chest and lying flat on the bed.

"Hi I'm Rita it's nice to meet you 2018! @damon_baker," she wrote in the caption.

The snap sparked a fan frenzy, with a fan saying, "Helllooo 2018!!! What a fine picture to start the year.... here's to many more...thanks, Rita!xx", while another added, "Omfg Rita! What a hottie!"