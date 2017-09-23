Rita Ora knows exactly how to wow her fans, not just with her catchy music but also by sharing her saucy photos on Instagram. On Friday, 22 September, she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction by wearing a risqué open coat.

The British singer went braless as she relaxingly posed in a black open coat near the fire place at Soho Farmhouse. "Face you make when you're in your heaven fire place, countryside, cabin and someone ruins your photo," she captioned the image. But fans noticed that her chest was barely covered in the daring outfit and from one side she nearly spilled out of it.

However, thankfully her dog interfered in the picture in the nick of the time to cover her modesty. "Is that a nipple I see?" one intrigued fan asks. However, most of her fans thought she looked stunning in the black and white image. "You still look amazing. Must be an awesome fireplace, you look so comfortable," one of her 12 million followers commended her beauty.

"Someone should follow u around with a fire extinguisher because u are smoking hot," added another. The 26-year-old has previously turned heads with her eye-popping fashion choices. But apart from her body-revealing posts, the Body On Me hitmaker is also ruling hearts with her latest hit Lonely Together.

Speaking about her struggle to leave her mark on the US music scene, the singer told Billboard: "I haven't had my chance yet, but it's coming very soon. I think people now just want to see where my heart lies. And I think they are gonna see that. There were moments where I was super-frustrated, but then there were moments where I was like, everything happens for a reason, be patient. That's what I had to keep telling myself."

Promising great music after the success of her latest album Your Song, she told Billboard: "I can't wait for the world to experience my vision and my sound," Ora says. "I've got some amazing friends in this industry who I respect and who respect me, from the work ethic and for my knowledge of music and my love for punk and my growth in learning. I surprise a lot of people in my knowledge of music alone."