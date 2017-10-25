Fifty Shades actress and singer Rita Ora revealed that she was once turned away from dining at a restaurant run by Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The Your Song singer, who was a guest on The Jonathan Ross Show alongside Ramsay and Ed Sheeran, was asked if she had dined at one of the MasterChef host's restaurants, the answer surprised everyone, including the Kitchen Nightmares star.

She recalled, "Well, actually, funny little story. I mean, I was wanting to, I mean like everybody else that wants to go eat in a Ramsay restaurant and then, I just didn't get in."

Adding that her outfit was the reason she wasn't allowed inside, she said, "I went in. I obviously — I wasn't dressed the part. I walked in and was like 'Ooh I'd love a little, like, meal, you know?' and they were just like, 'No, this isn't happening for you.'"

The 26-year-old songstress– who will host 2017's Europe Music Awards in London on 12 November – recalled she was wearing a tracksuit and sneakers, and that she understood she wasn't meeting the restaurant's dress code.

Ramsay, clearly shocked to learn about this celebrity snub, asked the singer to divulge the name of the restaurant, but Ora would not let it slip, fearing that someone might get in trouble or worse, get fired because of her. "Uh, if I say it are they going to get in trouble?" Ora asked Ramsay, who popular for having a temper in the kitchen. "No, don't worry," he assured her.

However, the Fifty Shades actress didn't let the opportunity slip and asked him if she could dine at one of his restaurants. "You know what one day — can I just asked now? Can I come to one of your restaurants?" Ramsay's responded with a resounding, "Yes you can!"