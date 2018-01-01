Rita Ora is never the one to shy away from flaunting her curves. And, she continued to do so on social media by sharing one of the raciest photos of her till date.

Stripping to her birthday suit, the Anywhere singer sprawls chest first on a bed and gently plays with her luscious long locks with her right hand. She then looks up at the camera with her piercing smokey eyes while slightly lifting her slender legs in the air for the "perfect" nude picture.

Although the 27-year-old songstress left very little to the imagination in the snap, she did cover up her assets by bringing her left arm close to her bosom and crossing her legs in midair.

Ora also accessorised her no clothes look by wearing a pair of high-heels, necklaces, and bracelets.

"Hi I'm Rita it's nice to meet you 2018! @damon_baker," she wrote alongside the picture that she has shared on Instagram.

The image, which has already been liked more than 306,000 at the time writing this article, has sparked a fan frenzy, with many taking to the comments section to gush over the snap.

A fan said, "Helllooo 2018!!! What a fine picture to start the year.... here's to many more...thanks, Rita!xx", while another added, "Omfg Rita! What a hottie!"

"2018 is so lucky to meet you!" someone said and another added, "OMG @ritaora you're gorgeous, talented, an icon in itself. I love you and wish you the best New Year ever! You're everything."

Ora has shared some smoking hot photos of herself on the social media platform in the past 12 months. And, while it may look like she has been gifted with good genes, she had to work hard in the gym for months.

In the beginning of 2017, she took up a new fitness and diet routine and has never looked back since.

Ora talked about her workout routine with Shape magazine early last year. She had said that she has been doing circuit training to get physically fit.

"I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times," she told the magazine. "I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio."