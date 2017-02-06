Rival activists clashed along Whitehall as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Theresa May in Downing Street, London, on Monday afternoon (6 February). The Number 10 summit was May's first face-to-face with Netanyahu since she became prime minister in July.

Netanyahu reportedly told the Conservative premier that "responsible" countries should impose new sanctions on Iran after US President Donald Trump promised such a clampdown.

"I'd like to talk to you about how we can ensure that Iran's aggression does not go unanswered," the Israeli prime minister said.

A spokesperson for May said the UK shared Israel's concerns about a recent missile test from Iran, while the British prime minister pressed Netanyahu on his government's pro-settlement position in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown urged May before the visit to reaffirm the UK's support for the Iranian nuclear deal, brokered in 2015 and fiercely opposed by Netanyahu.

"This is a real test for the Prime Minister. Will she stand firm against Trump's unilateral belligerence, back diplomacy and the progress made on this crucial deal; or reverse British policy to curry favour with Mr Trump?" Ashdown said.

"Britain's influence and place in the world depends on our Prime Minister taking the right stance on these issues. She must clearly show her continued support for the Iran deal which offers one of the few bright lights in a fast darkening world."