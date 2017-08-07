Riyad Mahrez has admitted he would like to talk to Roma but is worried the Serie A club's interest could peter out as Leicester City refuse to lower their £50m (€55.3m, $65.3m) valuation. The Algeria international, who was named PFA Player of the Year in 2016 as Leicester secured a maiden Premier League title, handed in a transfer request at the end of last season amid interest from Arsenal and Roma.

The latter, who had a €23m (£20.6m, $26.8m) approach for the 26-year-old knocked back earlier this summer, are understood to have had a £31.6m offer rebuffed.

Mahrez has made it clear that he wants to leave the King Power Stadium but the Foxes have stood firm and are determined not to let him go unless their demands are met.

However, Leicester's stance could see Roma turn to alternative targets, with last season's Serie A runners up reportedly keeping tabs on Real Madrid wideman Lucas Vazquez.

Mahrez, who has already seen Arsenal's interest cool down as the Gunners continue to chase Monaco's Thomas Lemar, admits his future is in his club's hands.

"I know Roma came in, but nothing was accepted so there is little I can do," he was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "They are a great club who I would like to talk to but I can't until Leicester accept a deal. Leicester know my thoughts, but I will continue to give my best for the club as I always have."

However, with still over three weeks left before the transfer window closes, he remains hopeful a solution can be found.

"Clearly, it is flattering whenever you get linked with any big clubs, but as it stands, I have not talked to anyone as nobody has had a bid accepted," he added. "But we nearly have a month left of the transfer window so we will see what happens."