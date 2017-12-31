Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has backed Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez and Juventus forward Paul Dybala to be a good fit at Manchester United if the duo decide to leave their current employers and make a switch to Old Trafford.

Mahrez was keen on leaving the King Power Stadium in the summer. AS Roma made multiple bids in securing the Algerian international's services in the same window. However, the Italian club's highest bid did not match the Foxes' asking price of €50m (£44.4m $59.7m).

The 26-year-old is now a transfer target for United's league rivals Arsenal. It is believed that the Gunners manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly preparing a bid in bringing the former Le Harve man to the Emirates in the January transfer window, according to Algerian publication Le Buteur.

Hislop, who played for Newcastle United and West Ham United in the past, believes Mahrez's "creative spark" can be vital for Jose Mourinho's side in the second half of the season.

"I think it would [be a good move to United]," Hislop said on ESPN FC. "I thought he was going to West Ham personally."

"Manchester United are a good second option for Riyad Mahrez, who has rediscovered his form from a couple of seasons ago. He looks a fantastic player, maybe the creative spark that Manchester United need."

After overcoming the failure of making a move away from Leicester, Mahrez has regained his form. The winger has scored six goals and registered six assists in 21 Premier League appearances for the Foxes this season.

Italian outlet Rai Sport via Spanish publication Sport earlier reported that Dybala is not enjoying a "great spell" at Juventus. His brother Gustavo, who is also his agent, has approached United and Champions League winners Real Madrid over a possible transfer.

United were ready to offer player-plus-cash in bringing the Argentine international to Old Trafford. The Sun reported the Turin club turned down the Red Devils' offer of £70m ($94.6m) plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Dybala.

Hislop has doubts if the former Palermo man will be allowed to leave Juventus in the near future. He believes if United manage to land Dybala, it will be an "amazing coup" for them.

"Dybala will be a good fit anywhere he goes. If Manchester United pull this off, it would be an amazing coup for them. I think he graces United or just about any club. I am not too certain if it [transfer to United] does [happen]," he said about the Juventus star.