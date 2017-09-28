Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna ended their relationship in December 2016 but it is clear that the two are yet to reach amicable terms. According to a report by The Blast, the Keeping Up With Kardashian star has filed a lawsuit against his former fiancé, claiming that she physically abused him and vandalised his home.

According to the court documents which were filed on 27 September, during a fight in December 2016, the model allegedly "lunged towards Rob with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle Rob with the cord around his neck". It claims that she also "repeatedly struck him in the head and face".

Prior to the assault, the complaint states that Chyna called two of his friends on FaceTime and was "carelessly playing with Rob's gun unaware if the gun was loaded or if the safety was on".

The 30-year-old claims he attempted to escape the house after his girlfriend started destroying furniture and electronics, but she threw a chair at his Bentley and "also used a metal rod to injure Rob".

Kardashian's step-sister Kylie Jenner has also sued the 29-year-old since the house that was vandalised was owned by her and her brother was only renting it. Chyna also allegedly told Jenner to get herself tested for STDs since she was dating Tyga at the time.

Aside from the assault and vandalism claims, the documents also describe Kardashian's ex as being a stripper who "over the years has created a reputation as a money-hungry, shameless, pseudo-celebrity".

The lawsuit also suggests that Chyna decided to have a child (daughter Dream Renée) with Kardashian in order to extort monetary gains from the celebrity family "without any concern about the consequences".

The Lashed makeup brand owner had filed her own suit earlier this year after Kardashian shared naked pictures of her online.