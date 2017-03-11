Rob Kardashian is reportedly heartbroken after his split with Blac Chyna. Though he shares pictures of gyms and his diet choices on Instagram, reports claim that he is finding it difficult to live without his ex-fiancée and baby daughter Dream.

"It is incredibly difficult for Rob to not live with his baby Dream and Blac, he's utterly heartbroken. He loves them both more than anything and while he does spend time at Blac's home, he lives primarily at his own home in Calabasas," a source told Hollywood Life.

The website alleges that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star still loves Chyna and misses the steamy fun they were enjoying. "You don't know what you got till it's gone. Rob is hoping Blac will come around to letting him back home full time because he misses being with her and his daughter. Rob misses Blac's cooking, her sense of humor and the amazing fun they had in the bedroom. Since things have been rocky between them the last several months, all that has been gone," the source added.

The 29-year-old Arthur George socks designer has been sharing daughter Dream's adorable pictures and claims that she is his inspiration to lead a healthy life, but reports claim that he still wants to get back 'home' with his family. An insider told the website: "Rob is hoping Blac will come around to letting him back home full time because he misses being with her and his daughter."

Earlier People magazine had reported that Kardashian has been a 'mess' post his split and "isn't taking care of himself. His family is 'very concerned' for his health as "he eats junk and doesn't exercise." But from his Instagram posts, it appears that the reality star, who has been struggling with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes over the years, has started taking his life seriously and is on a weight loss mission with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.