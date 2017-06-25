Robbie Williams, 43, has reportedly offered to support Ant McPartlin as he battles with addiction.

The Geordie presenter last week revealed he is attending a rehabilitation clinic to receive treatment for depression, which left him reliant on alcohol and prescription drugs.

The former Take That star who went to rehab in 2007 for addictions to drugs including LSD, cocaine, speed and heroin, has allegedly reached out to McPartlin as he battles against addiction.

A source told The Sun: "Robbie has battled the same demons as Ant and come out the other side, so he knows he must be going through hell.

"He felt he could offer advice. He has been where Ant is himself, and wanted to help. He has had conversations with Dec about the most helpful points of the treatment and what he found most difficult."

Other friends of the popular TV star have also offered their good wishes. His former Byker Grove cast member and ex-girlfriend Nicola Bell, told The Mirror he was improving slowly.

"He's doing well, ­thankfully. We're still in touch and still friends and I know that he's doing OK. He's had some lovely messages from people and a lot of support," she said.

It is thought Ant is to spend at least two months in a clinic and could take up to a year out from work, ruling him out of his usual I'm A Celebrity gig in November.

McPartlin's presenting partner Declan Donnelly has thanked fans for their support, tweeting: "Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated."

The Newcastle-native has reportedly been denied contact with the outside world, including his wife, so the recovery process can begin without any distractions at the rehab clinic.

Reiterating their message of support, an ITV spokesperson added: "We're sending Ant all of our best wishes for a speedy recovery."