Robbie Williams is set to reunite with his former Take That bandmates for the One Love Manchester benefit concert this weekend.

The Angels singer was added to the star-studded line-up yesterday (31 May) and while he will perform his solo hit tracks, it's thought the former bandmates are planning to join forces in honour of the victims of the terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Robbie, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are currently working on a showstopping performance that would be a fitting tribute.

According to the The Sun a source said: "Robbie has signed up to perform and, of course, the first thing the organisers ­suggested was getting him together with Take That, who are already on the bill.

"They are all great mates and love the chance to get together, so everyone agrees it would be a lovely thing to do for such an incredible cause.

"Being local lads it's obviously something they're all very passionate about supporting. They have gone to great lengths to make sure they can be there — even though it will mean Take That ­racing straight from the stage to their own gig later that night in ­Birmingham.

"Talks are very much ongoing and if they can make the timings work then it would be a very special reunion indeed."

22 people were killed and a further 64 injured after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the crowded foyer of the Manchester Arena on May 22, at the close of Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman concert.

Grande said she was "broken" by the tragedy but vowed to return to the "incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families".

In what will be an emotional night, the US pop star will be joined on stage by 24 pupils from Parrs Wood High School's ­Harmony Choir — some of whom were at the concert and witnessed the attack.

Among the artists performing at the concert this weekend (4 June) are Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Usher and 1D's Niall Horan.

British girl group Little Mix have also been added to the line-up along with Will.i.am and The Black Eyed Peas.