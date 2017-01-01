Robbie Williams has already made an unforgettable moment in the New Year – using hand gel after touching a member of the audience.

His grimacing face has gone viral after the superstar was seeing washing his hands with a sanitiser, with the crowds calling it their highlight already of 2017.

The star was singing Auld Lang Syne alongside the public on his show Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live on BBC One. But he appeared he didn't like getting too close and personal with one audience member.

The exclusive concert was played at Westminster's Central Hall, close to Big Ben. He played all his biggest hits up until the dawning of the New Year.

One crowd member tweeted: "@robbiewilliams with his alcohol gel after touching hands with fans. Sums up how we all feel after 2016 #newyear #Ew."

Robbie has just released his new album the Heavy Entertainment Show.