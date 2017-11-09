Robert Mugabe's son has posted a video on Snapchat showing himself pouring hundreds of pounds worth of champagne over a $60,000 (£45,000) diamond-encrusted watch.

Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, 22, is seen in the footage dousing his timepiece in alcohol while partying in a nightclub in Sandton, South Africa, with his older brother Robert Jr.

The champagne is Armand de Brignac gold which sells for £200 a bottle.

The watch is believed to the same one he previously posted a picture of on his Instagram account with the caption: "$60 000 on the wrist when your daddy run the whole country ya know!!!"

The two brothers live playboy lives in the wealthy Johannesburg suburb of Sandton, known as Africa's richest square mile.

Their lives contrast starkly with the grinding poverty in neighbouring Zimbabwe, led by their 93-year-old father Robert Mugabe, which labours under an 80% unemployment rate, according to World Bank estimates.

In the video, Robert, 24, can be seen briefly with his arm around a girl before the footage cuts to an image of Chatunga's wrist and his watch as he pours champagne over it. A second also comes into shot as two bottles of champagne are emptied over the timepiece.

The pair were at the centre of a diplomatic incident in August, after they disappeared during a wild night out, prompting their mother, Grace Mugabe, to go looking for them.

The head of state's wife ran into 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels in a suite in the Capital 20 West hotel in Sandton, and allegedly beat her over the head with an electrical plug when she was unable to say where the boys were. The bodyguards of the 52-year-old wife of the Zimbabwe leader looked on and stood by the door.

South African police had initially placed border posts on "red alert" to prevent Grace from leaving the country, but three days later the country's international relations minister allowed her to return to Zimbabwe under diplomatic immunity.

Earlier this week the Zimbabwean leader sacked his long-time ally Emmerson Mnangagwa from the vice-president's post, which observers say clears the way for his wife to eventually succeed him as leader of Zimbabwe.