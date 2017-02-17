Low-key couple, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs made a rare, PDA-filled appearance in London, to promote the actor's upcoming biographical movie, The Lost City Of Z. This comes after a report in GQ called the singer, Pattinson's "new wife FKA Twigs" fueling wedding rumours.

The couple, who reportedly got engaged in 2016, were all smiles and shared a sweet hug as they strolled down the red carpet at The British Museum on 16 February, reported Daily Mail. Pattinson and Twigs were both dressed in blue for the event, as the 30-year-old actor had his arm wrapped around his lady love.

The Twilight actor looked dapper in a two-piece blue suit with a white shirt and completed the look with a black tie. The singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, showed off her slim figure in a plunging jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline and flared trousers.

The English songwriter teamed her stylish outfit it with a skinny belt with large utility pockets, and kept her thick wavy hair in a high ponytail with several braids.

The 29-year-old Two Weeks singer told The Observer back in 2014 about her love life with Pattinson. She said, "That side of my life [the paparazzi] is nothing to do with me. That's, like, that is the ... side of life of the man that I love."

"Because that is the opposite of who I am as a person, and it was weird. Then I had to sit back and have a conversation with myself and I had to say, 'That is something really horrible. No, not horrible, I don't find it horrible, it's something that's very challenging.

"I look uncomfortable because I am uncomfortable. But then it's like, is this person in my life worth that? And he is, without question... In comparison to how happy I am. And how I feel with him. It's 100 percent worth it," she said.