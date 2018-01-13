FKA Twigs is bold and fierce and her social media posts are proof of it. The ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson has shared a sexy topless shower photo on Instagram and fans are going gaga over it.

The slightly asymmetrical photo shows the British singer's hair completely wet as she gives fans a view of her sexy back. She captioned the Instagram post with a cryptic message.

"Wealth you tear me from myself. mirage of a crown allow me, shut down brown girl to front in you. be frigid and protected under your emerald feathered wings," she wrote alongside the photo.

The Two Weeks singer, who is not very active on social media, has driven fans crazy with her latest post, which has already garnered 71,458 likes, within a few hours of being uploaded.

One user commented saying, "Wow! What a pic! U look amazing, for real girl! I'm' telling you," another just wrote, "hot damn".

Some social media uses have called her "iconic". One said, "The way you use the body and just... Flesh in your work is iconic, and always vaguely sinister. Love it." Another noted, "Such a terrific shot there Twigs, iconic."

Calling her "creative" a fan of the songwriter wrote a short tribute, praising her. "FKA Twigs is so creative. I wish I had her creativity. Her creativity has come out much more lately. It is unique. She is now showing her talent in her art. She stands out with her unique creations & her different styles."

The singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, had been dating Twilight star Pattinson for almost three years, but the two of them called it quits in October, 2017. A source told E! News back then, "Their travel schedules took a big toll on the relationship. Robert is the one who ended it."

Another insider added, "They bought a house together but then it was just not working out between them. She moved out."

Following this split, Pattinson was spotted getting "extremely affectionate" with longtime friend Katy Perry during a dinner outing in Hollywood.

A source told the outlet, "No one really understood what he saw in FKA, but they always supported him. As far as Katy goes, they have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They aren't serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy."

The Remember Me actor and Perry are just close friends as of now claimed the insider, adding, "Robert is not dating anyone now. He is just chilling. He is good friends with Katy Perry and talks to her about everything."