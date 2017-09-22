Robert Pattinson stunned fans with his recent cover shoot for Wonderland magazine, with the Twilight saga actor choosing to embrace gender-fluidity by donning a pink wig and wild outfits for the magazine's autumn issue.

In the issue, the British actor spoke with Yuval Noah Harari, the best-selling author of Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind, in an interview where the duo discussed the evolution of fashion for men and women. "I wanted the theme of the Wonderland issue to be something like 'The Nature of Reality'," Pattinson said, as he explained the theme of the magazine's autumn issue that he also guest-edited.

"Contrast people whose sole purpose seems to be to pervert reality with a cross-section of people like [Harari], who seem to have a more healthy and comprehensive understanding of it."

Pattinson's hunky look as Edward Cullen stole millions of hearts when the vampire film franchise was released. However, it seems that the 31-year-old actor has moved well beyond that phase. And, after this recent photo shoot, many of the actor's fans were wondering if it's really him. "Is that Edward Cullen?" one intrigued fan asked.

The Twilight actor's gender-fluid pictures received mixed reactions. "Rob is amazing! Always surprising and pushing the boundaries. Love you, Rob," one of his fans commented, while another exclaimed, "Yuck! Horrendously bad."

In the Wonderland issue, Pattinson and Harari discussed the evolution in men's fashion and spoke about the daring outfit choices made by the actor for the magazine cover.

"Male fashion has changed so much. What is a feminine dress and what is a masculine dress changes so much in history... Today, maybe it's a bit different, but for most of the 20th and 21st centuries, a masculine dress is very low-key and grey and women are the flamboyant gender and men are much more reserved," Harari said during the discussion.

Harari took the readers back to the history of men's fashion. "Wearing a wig and high heels and things like that, this was very masculine in 17th or 18th century Europe. Today, maybe it's a bit different – for most of the 20th and 21st centuries masculine dresses, at least in the West," he said.