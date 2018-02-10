Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino insists he had no desire to become the latest star player to leave Anfield, despite having yet to begin talks over a new contract.

The Brazil international has developed into one of the Reds' most trusted performers having netted 19 times this season.

His role alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane has also helped him hold off pressure from Daniel Sturridge, Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings.

Philippe Coutinho left Merseyside for Barcelona in a deal worth £142m [The Daily Telegraph] in the January transfer window.

Despite being close friends with Coutinho - he devoted an emotional Instagram post to the 24-year-old upon him leaving Liverpool - he has no plans to become the latest big-name player to depart.

"Liverpool are one of the greats in Europe and being able to be part of the history of such a great club is gratifying to me," he told Brazilian publication Esporte.

"I'm very happy here at Liverpool and I do not see myself out of that club for years to come.

"I believe I am living one of the best phases of my career and I owe much to the trust that the club has placed in me from the beginning.

"The arrival of Jurgen Klopp was very important for my growth within the team. Since he arrived here at Liverpool, he has changed my positioning, put me playing as a forward and that was the watershed for me here at the club.

"Klopp is a fantastic guy. I rate him as an extremely professional coach, a perfectionist, with a winning mentality.

"He came to Liverpool after building a beautiful history in Borussia Dortmund and has done a beautiful job here in England. I'm sure Klopp will be marked in the history of world football for his work and achievements."

The Daily Telegraph reported in the wake of Coutinho's exit that Firmino, 26, would be offered a lifetime contract to remain at Liverpool.

The publication stated the club wanted to secure the future of their big-name players to ward off bids from rival clubs across Europe.

But Firmino says despite the speculation no offer has been presented to him. The ex-Hoffenheim forward has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal.

"In every transfer window we hear a lot of speculation, but nothing concrete has come to me until now," he added. I am very happy here at Liverpool and my thinking is to build a history with many victories and titles with that club. I have a contract with Liverpool until 2020 and I hope to keep it."