Malaga right-back Roberto Rosales and Deportivo la Coruña's Juanfran have reportedly emerged as the latest candidates to replace long-term injury absentee Aleix Vidal at Barcelona. Eibar defender Ander Capa was said to be the Catalans' top target but AS now claims that the La Liga giants are considering two new alternatives after the Basque side turned down their offer to sign the 25-year-old defender on loan until the end of the campaign.

La Liga allow any club to make an emergency acquisition whenever a player is ruled out for more than five months, but the new signing has to be from another Spanish club or a free agent.

Both Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and the technical secretary Robert Fernandez have publicly admitted in recent days that the club are considering signing a right-back to replace Vidal, after the former Sevilla wing-back sustained a season-ending injury during the weekend's 6-0 win over Alaves.

Both AS and Marca reported earlier this week that Barcelona made a €2m (£1.7m, $2.1m) offer to secure the services of Capa on loan until the end of the season. However, Eibar rejected the proposal, demanding the Catalans meet his full €10m release clause.

It had been speculated Capa would likely make the move to the Nou Camp but Barcelona balked at the outlay for an emergency signing. The club plan to make a big investment in a right-back during the coming summer transfer window, and are thus only looking for a temporary cover for Vidal until the end of the season.

Jonny Castro, Mario Gaspar, Antonio Rukavina or Maicon have also been linked with the club in recent days but AS now reports that Barcelona have identified two new potential targets in Venezuela international Rosales and Deportivo's Juanfran.

However, Barcelona could also struggle to prise the players from their clubs at this point of the season. Rosales, 28, is a regular starter for Malaga while former Watford full-back Juanfran has also started 18 La Liga games for Deportivo in the current 2016-2017 campaign.

Yet, due to this difficulties, AS adds that Barcelona could eventually rule out making any new signings, especially following the 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first-leg of the Champions League last-16. Nevertheless, if the Catalans are eliminated from Europe, they will have less games to play and Sergi Roberto would be adequate cover for Vidal in the right-back role.